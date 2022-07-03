iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 853,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,762,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 117,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average of $104.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

