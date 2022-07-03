iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is First Quadrant LLC CA’s Largest Position

First Quadrant LLC CA cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,719 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 26.1% of First Quadrant LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average of $122.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.