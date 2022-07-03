iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $93.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.