ITV (LON:ITV) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on ITV from GBX 64 ($0.79) to GBX 66 ($0.81) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 85 ($1.04) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 114 ($1.40).

Get ITV alerts:

LON:ITV opened at GBX 65.62 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 63.36 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.90 ($1.61). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.06.

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,943 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,602.38 ($3,192.71). Also, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 301,889 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($255,555.65).

About ITV (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.