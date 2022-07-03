Jacobsen Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 148,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,084 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $318.24 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.47.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.