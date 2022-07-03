Jacobsen Capital Management Buys 193 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.2% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,626,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,717.69.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,767.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,091.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,242.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.05 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 143.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.