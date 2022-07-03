Jacobsen Capital Management Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

