Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 14,352 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD opened at $21.44 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

