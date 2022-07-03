Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JHG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

