Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €192.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($204.26) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €165.00 ($175.53) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($204.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($171.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($175.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of DB1 opened at €154.45 ($164.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €159.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €156.53. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 12 month high of €169.55 ($180.37). The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

