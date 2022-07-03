Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $88.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $112.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BXP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $87.61 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.66.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $1,724,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

