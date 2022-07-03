Jefferies Financial Group Trims Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Target Price to $26.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.41.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,886,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,430,000 after buying an additional 84,176 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

