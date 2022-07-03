Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in June

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,900 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 1,051,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jervois Global to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from 1.00 to 1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

JRVMF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 187,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Jervois Global has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.77.

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

