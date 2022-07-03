Jigstack (STAK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,947.00

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Jigstack has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Jigstack has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $9,947.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jigstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About Jigstack

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Jigstack

