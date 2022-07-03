JMP Securities Trims ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Target Price to $10.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.23.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $94,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.