Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $60.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.