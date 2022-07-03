JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target to €28.50

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($28.72) to €28.50 ($30.32) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
DTEGY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($26.81) to €26.00 ($27.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €26.50 ($28.19) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($23.40) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.
OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
