JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,100 ($25.76) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($40.36) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diploma to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,600 ($31.90) to GBX 2,450 ($30.06) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,360 ($41.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diploma currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,940 ($36.07).

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,230 ($27.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,090 ($25.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,504 ($42.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 37.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,463.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,698.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

