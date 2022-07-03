JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 730

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($11.78) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HWDN. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.29) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.43) to GBX 941 ($11.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 941.20 ($11.55).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

HWDN opened at GBX 605.20 ($7.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 663.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 759.16. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 572 ($7.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.89.

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.75), for a total value of £850,637.52 ($1,043,598.97). Also, insider Paul Hayes bought 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 631 ($7.74) per share, with a total value of £1,804.66 ($2,214.04). Insiders have bought a total of 331 shares of company stock valued at $210,886 in the last 90 days.

About Howden Joinery Group (Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.