JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,442 ($17.69) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.
SN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.86) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($20.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($22.57) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,648 ($20.22).
LON:SN opened at GBX 1,150.50 ($14.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,108 ($13.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($19.65). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,242.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Recommended Stories
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.