JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,442 ($17.69) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

SN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.86) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($20.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($22.57) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,648 ($20.22).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,150.50 ($14.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,108 ($13.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($19.65). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,242.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 26,529 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($15.68), for a total transaction of £339,040.62 ($415,949.72).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

