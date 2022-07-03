Juggernaut (JGN) Price Tops $0.0431 on Major Exchanges

Juggernaut (JGN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $177,524.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

