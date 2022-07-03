Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 1,413

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,446 ($17.74) to GBX 1,413 ($17.34) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,820 ($46.87) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($61.34) to GBX 3,900 ($47.85) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($95.69) to GBX 4,980 ($61.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,964.30 ($85.44).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 1,287.80 ($15.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,696.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,645.98. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 1,219.20 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,175 ($88.03).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

