JUST (JST) Price Down 6.5% This Week

JUST (JST) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. JUST has a market cap of $243.33 million and $41.72 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00155106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00853923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016401 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,240,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

