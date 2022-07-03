KARMA Price Hits $0.0006 (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001796 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00113741 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00053077 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007357 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

