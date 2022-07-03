KeyCorp Begins Coverage on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research downgraded ironSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.28.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.89. ironSource has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ironSource during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ironSource by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of ironSource by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

