KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.79.

U stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,537,000 after purchasing an additional 350,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 888.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

