Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Up 54.9% in June

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS KHRNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 53,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,606. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

