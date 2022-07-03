KickToken (KICK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $169,157.00

KickToken (KICK) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $169,157.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,181.59 or 0.99994873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,282,370 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

