Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in June

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,468,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 4,209,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLTHF remained flat at $$0.47 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. Koolearn Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. It operates through three segments: College Education, K12 Education, and Pre-school Education. The College Education segment offers college and overseas test preparation courses to college students and working professionals.

