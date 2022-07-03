Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $540.00 at Bank of America

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $650.00 to $540.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $642.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $394.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.87. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $386.51 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

