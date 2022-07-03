Lamden Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $20,617.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lamden has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

