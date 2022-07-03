Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the May 31st total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LWSOF remained flat at $$35.97 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. Lawson has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

