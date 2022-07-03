Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the May 31st total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
LWSOF remained flat at $$35.97 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. Lawson has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $45.27.
About Lawson (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lawson (LWSOF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.