Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.54% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 901.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.