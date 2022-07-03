Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDO stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

