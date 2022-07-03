Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

SCHB stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

