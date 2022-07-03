Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 67,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 48,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

