Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Shares of LOW opened at $177.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.62. The company has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

