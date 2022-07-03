Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $252.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.24. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.