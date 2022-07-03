Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after acquiring an additional 265,437 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

