Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Down 44.7% in June

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the May 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:LMPMF remained flat at $$0.49 on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.