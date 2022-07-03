Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Down 44.7% in June

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the May 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:LMPMF remained flat at $$0.49 on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (LMPMF)
