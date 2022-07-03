Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys 2,410 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,854 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for about 2.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 140,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

