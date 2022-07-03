Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $2.53 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Range Resources makes up approximately 2.5% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned 0.05% of Range Resources worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Range Resources by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Range Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 634,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,688.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.