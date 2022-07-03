Levolution Price Hits $0.0216 (LEVL)

Levolution (LEVL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $3,331.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Levolution has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,039.91 or 1.00018142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002682 BTC.

About Levolution

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.