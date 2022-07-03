Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the May 31st total of 65,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock remained flat at $$6.31 during trading hours on Friday. 25,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,788. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 107,991 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 571.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 151,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

