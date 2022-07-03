LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) versus Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Critical Survey

LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LMF Acquisition Opportunities and Apollo Endosurgery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A N/A $80,000.00 N/A N/A Apollo Endosurgery $62.99 million 2.33 -$24.68 million ($0.82) -4.45

LMF Acquisition Opportunities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Endosurgery.

Profitability

This table compares LMF Acquisition Opportunities and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A -30.05% 1.65% Apollo Endosurgery -43.31% -95.87% -28.35%

Risk & Volatility

LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and Apollo Endosurgery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMF Acquisition Opportunities 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 5 0 3.00

Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 250.68%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than LMF Acquisition Opportunities.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats LMF Acquisition Opportunities on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities (Get Rating)

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Apollo Endosurgery (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, as well as delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands. Additionally, the company offers X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, a suture-based device for closing and healing defects in the lower and upper gastrointestinal tract. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Australia, Costa Rica, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

