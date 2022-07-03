LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:SCD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund (Get Rating)
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.