LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:SCD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,139.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

