Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on the stock.

Lords Group Trading has a 12 month low of GBX 73.01 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 148 ($1.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86. The company has a market cap of £116.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2,466.67.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

In related news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel bought 328,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £240,132.04 ($294,604.39).

Lords Group Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Heating and Plumbing. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.