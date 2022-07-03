Lympo (LYM) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Lympo (LYM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Lympo has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $117,139.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lympo

Lympo is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

