Maecenas Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Maecenas has a total market cap of $37,764.37 and approximately $20.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 52.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

