Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 9,826 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 699,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,492. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

